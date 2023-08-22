Tributes
2 weeks after flames tore through Lahaina, hundreds remain unaccounted for

The death toll stands at 115.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:04 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two weeks after ferocious flames tore through Lahaina as fast as a mile a minute, hundreds remain missing and the search for remains continues.

The death toll from the wildfire stands at 115, but officials fear that figure will probably rise.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier and several FBI representatives are planning a news conference Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss efforts to whittle down the list of missing persons. Maui County has said a new, FBI-vetted list puts the number of unaccounted for following the fire at 850, down from as many as 2,000. While that new figure is good news, it’s also worrisome — how many of those still missing perished in the fire? No one knows.

HNN will carry the news conference live across our on-air and digital platforms.

The FBI is also assisting with the difficult forensic work of identifying remains based on DNA.

And as the work of positively identifying victims continues, so to does the search for remains in Lahaina. This week, recovery crews finished searching all one-story structures in the fire-ravaged community and turned their search to multi-story homes and businesses — a more daunting task.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

Gov. Josh Green has said that given the incredible intensity of the blaze — which reached up to 2,000 degrees in some places — and the scope of destruction, it is likely some remains will never be recovered, especially in larger buildings that have been reduced to little more than ash.

“There is some hope — not the amount of hope we would want,” Green told HNN’s Sunrise on Tuesday. “We know there are going to be tragedies in the buildings that haven’t yet been searched.”

