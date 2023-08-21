President Biden to visit fire-ravaged Lahaina, meet with survivors and first responders

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden will visit the charred remains of Lahaina on Monday as recovery crews with cadaver dogs continue their search of the fire-ravaged town.

Biden is expected to meet with survivors, first responders and government officials.

His visit comes nearly two weeks after a ferocious blaze tore through the historic community, leaving at least 114 people dead and destroying hundreds of buildings.

On Sunday, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said a new FBI-vetted list put the number of unaccounted for following the wildfire at 850. That’s down from about 1,050.

“We are both saddened and relieved about these numbers,” Bissen said.

Biden has pledged an “all-of-government” response to the Lahaina blaze, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years. There are roughly 1,000 federal personnel on Maui to assist in the recovery, and roughly 450 of those are searching Lahaina for the remains of those killed.

Gov. Josh Green said Sunday that roughly 85% of the community has been searched. The remaining 15%, however, is in multi-story buildings where finding remains might be even more difficult. The governor noted that the temperature of the fire exceeded 2,000 degrees in some spots, which means some victims’ remains may not be recoverable at all.

With nothing else to go on, loved ones of Lahaina’s missing hold on to their hope

Loved ones of the missing are being asked to provide DNA samples to the FBI in order to assist with identification. More details on how to provide a DNA sample is available here.

As the grueling recovery efforts in Lahaina continue, so too does the work of aiding evacuees. Over the last week, thousands have been moved from evacuation shelters to hotel rooms.

The White House said to date, about $8 million in assistant has been distributed to more than 2,700 households, including $3.4 million in rental assistance.

