Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Newborn twins share birthday with parents

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m. Friday, with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m.
By Alec Sapolin, Sia Nyorkor and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - What are the odds?

A newly expanded family from northeast Ohio will be able to remember everyone’s birthdays for the perfect reason: They’re all on the same day!

“Aug. 18, we all got the same birthday,” said Jose Ervin, Jr.

Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Ervin Jr. says his fiancé, Scierra Blair, was originally due at the end of the month.

Ervin Jr. said his phone started ringing on Thursday, and he was told his fiancé was in labor.

“They were going to bring them in on Aug. 17, so we said, ‘Let’s just wait until midnight,’” Ervin Jr. said.

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m., with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m., both weighing in just over 5 pounds at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

The proud father said the fraternal twins are healthy and doing well, with mom, dad and the Cleveland Clinic staff providing them with excellent care.

Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr....
Fraternal twins Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Ervin, Jr. and Scierra Blair.(Hillcrest Hospital)

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui fire
TIMELINE: This is how the Lahaina disaster unfolded, hour by hour
A member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Team combs...
With nothing else to go on, loved ones of Lahaina’s missing hold on to their hope
Traffic Alert: Kamehameha Highway shut down in both directions on Windward side
TRAFFIC ALERT: Kamehameha Highway reopens following crash in Kahuku
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Families, Maui begin to identify those killed in wildfire

Latest News

FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New...
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river
Free Disaster Legal Hotline offers wildfire victims free help with property concerns, insurance...
Free legal hotline helps Maui wildfire survivors with insurance claims, property concerns
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan