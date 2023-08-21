Tributes
On Maui, thousands still grappling with contaminated tap water

Residents dealing with water issues following wildfires on Maui
Residents dealing with water issues following wildfires on Maui(KPTV)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two weeks after the Maui wildfires, contaminated tap water remains a serious concern for thousands of residents.

County officials say they’re racing to restore infrastructure so the water is safe to drink again.

Residents in upper Kula say they haven’t been able to drink their water since Aug. 8, when wildfires tore through multiple communities and devastated Lahaina.

Kula resident David Vessell says he can’t remember the last time he went this long without drinkable water from his faucet.

More Maui residents told water is unsafe to drink in wake of Lahaina disaster

The county has issued a series of maps showing all the areas in Lahaina and Kula where officials have issued “do not drink” water advisories.

HNN asked officials what’s in the water, but didn’t get a response. Previously, officials said Contaminants in the water could include benzene and other volatile organic chemicals.

There’s also no official word on how much longer repairs could take.

In the meantime, impacted residents have been making due with bottled water and filling up at mobile water wagons staged in Upcountry and West Maui.

Maui’s Department of Water Supply says more tests were conducted Sunday in impacted areas.

