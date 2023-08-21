Maui’s top recording artists, halau host concert for wildfire relief

WAILEA, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s celebrated recording artists and halau shared the healing power of music in a livestream benefit concert from the Grand Wailea on Maui from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m on Saturday.

Kalehua Kahele, vocalist of award-winning island reggae trip Ekolu, and the group’s manager Dar Keala, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the Wiwoʻole Benefit Concert. Watch a replay here.

“Wiwoʻole means to be strong, to be courageous, to be brave. That is really what we want to do as we present today, as we give back mele to help to strengthen our community through song and music” Kahele said.

Proceeds go towards the Native Hawaiian non-profit Aina Momona, which focuses on environmental resilience and social justice, and the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Participating artists include Grammy and Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winners: Amy Hanaialii, Cody Pueo Pata, Ekolu, Kalani Peʻa, Kanekoa, Kamaka Kukona, Kimie Miner, Hoaka, Kuikawa, Pi’ilani Arias, Raiatea Helm, Waiolohia, Halau o ka Hanu Lehua, Halau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi and Haunani Paredes, Halau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi, and more.

For more information and to donate, visit kaainamomona.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.