Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui’s top recording artists, halau host concert for wildfire relief

Wiwoʻole Maui Benefit Concert is raising essential disaster relief funds urgently needed to support and sustain the victims of the August 8 Maui wildfires.
By Annalisa Burgos and Rocio Trasancos
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:51 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILEA, Maui (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s celebrated recording artists and halau shared the healing power of music in a livestream benefit concert from the Grand Wailea on Maui from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m on Saturday.

Kalehua Kahele, vocalist of award-winning island reggae trip Ekolu, and the group’s manager Dar Keala, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the Wiwoʻole Benefit Concert. Watch a replay here.

“Wiwoʻole means to be strong, to be courageous, to be brave. That is really what we want to do as we present today, as we give back mele to help to strengthen our community through song and music” Kahele said.

Proceeds go towards the Native Hawaiian non-profit Aina Momona, which focuses on environmental resilience and social justice, and the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Participating artists include Grammy and Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winners: Amy Hanaialii, Cody Pueo Pata, Ekolu, Kalani Peʻa, Kanekoa, Kamaka Kukona, Kimie Miner, Hoaka, Kuikawa, Pi’ilani Arias, Raiatea Helm, Waiolohia, Halau o ka Hanu Lehua, Halau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi and Haunani Paredes, Halau Kekuaokalaʻauʻalaʻiliahi, and more.

For more information and to donate, visit kaainamomona.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui fire
TIMELINE: This is how the Lahaina disaster unfolded, hour by hour
A member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Team combs...
With nothing else to go on, loved ones of Lahaina’s missing hold on to their hope
Traffic Alert: Kamehameha Highway shut down in both directions on Windward side
TRAFFIC ALERT: Kamehameha Highway reopens following crash in Kahuku
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Families, Maui begin to identify those killed in wildfire

Latest News

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Lahaina tomorrow morning to see the devastation first...
U.S. Senator Brian Schatz talks first-hand experience with Lahaina devastation
People were able to get their passport and social security cards replaced as well as sign up...
US Rep Jill Tokuda hosted federal resources fair for Maui fire evacuees
Joining us now with how it aims to help, Rhonda Griswold the President of the Hawaii State Bar...
Free disaster legal hotline has been opened for affected residents on Maui
Maui is home to members of the US Space Force, Hawaii National Guard, Reservists, and Veterans....
Needs of military families affected by the Maui wildfires addressed by Armed Services YMCA