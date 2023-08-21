LATEST: Schatz says Hawaii ‘not yet in recovery phase’ in response to Lahaina disaster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden is visiting Maui on Monday, where he’ll tour the fire-ravaged community of Lahaina and meet with survivors and families who lost loved ones.

The death toll from the blaze stands at 114, with hundreds still unaccounted for. Meanwhile, thousands are displaced, staying in hotels or vacation rentals after losing their homes to the flames.

Here’s the latest:

Scores come out to greet Biden — or protest his visit

Maui residents have come out to make sure their voices are heard as the president visits the island.

And some aren’t happy with the federal government’s response.

Outside Kapalua Airport, where the president is set to land in Marine One and jump in a motorcade bound for fire-ravaged Lahaina, some held signs that criticized Biden for not coming to Maui earlier.

But others celebrated the president’s visit, hoping it will keep the nation’s attention on Maui.

“My heart bleeds for Lahaina,” said resident Don Duda.

“You know, it’s a wonderful place and it will be wonderful again.”

Schatz: Hawaii still responding to Maui disaster, ‘not yet in recovery phase’

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who will join Biden on Monday, stressed that officials were “still responding to the disaster” and “we are not yet in a recovery phase.”

“As bad as this looks, it’s actually worse,” he said. “What you can’t see is the damage to utility infrastructure. What you can’t see is the thousands of kids who are trying to figure out how to go to school this fall. What you can’t see is the first responders who went into the flames without regard for their own safety and had their own homes burned down.”

LIVE COVERAGE:

New questions emerge about the decision to not activate Lahaina’s sirens

Before flames tore through Lahaina, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their path, Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency had a discussion with counterparts on Maui about the use of sirens to let residents know they should flee.

HNN Investigates confirmed an assistant telcom officer working at the state emergency management office “reminded” his counterpart at the Maui Emergency Management Agency that sirens could be used to alert residents of wildfires.

The state says this happened prior to the catastrophic blaze that swept through Lahaina town.

Despite that discussion, sirens remained silent — and Maui’s emergency management office defended that decision by saying that activating the alarms could have confused people.

Read more on this story here.

Autoplay Caption

Nearly 2 weeks after Maui fires, thousands still grapple with contaminated tap water

Nearly two weeks after the Maui wildfires, contaminated tap water remains a serious concern for thousands of residents.

County officials say they’re racing to restore infrastructure so the water is safe to drink again.

Residents in upper Kula say they haven’t been able to drink their water since Aug. 8, when wildfires tore through multiple communities and devastated Lahaina.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.