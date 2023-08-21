LATEST: Recovery teams have searched 85% of destroyed Lahaina

Tributes
Recovery teams have searched 85% of destroyed Lahaina, updates on donations(KPTV)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Recovery teams armed with cadaver dogs have so far searched about 85% of historic Lahaina town for the remains of victims, according to Gov. Josh Green on Instagram.

They’re racing against time to scour the areas before heavy rains move in early next week.

Gov. Green also confirmed that there are 1,800 displaced Maui residents in hotel rooms.

And more than 7,000 people have signed up for FEMA support.

Here are other updates on Maui relief efforts from over the weekend:

  • FATALITIES: The number of confirmed fatalities stands at 114.
  • WATER: An unsafe water advisory on Maui has been expanded to include more Maui communities in the wake of the Lahaina disaster.
  • FIRE CONTAINMENT: Firefighters are working on two fires Upcountry in Olinda and Kula at 85% and 80% containment.
    • Meanwhile, a bit of containment was lost in the Lahaina fire, which went from 90% to 89%.
    • The county says there are no active threats at this time.
  • SHELTERS: Emergency shelter operations are beginning to wind down as more survivors are moved to hotels and other accommodations.
    • 43 residents are still at four emergency shelters in operation on Maui.
    • Today is set to be the last day for the shelter at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Makawao.
  • MEDICAL RESOURCES: Kaiser Permanente is closing its medical resource operations at the War Memorial Gymnasium and Napili Plaza today.
    • KP will still operate first aid stations at Lahaina Gateway and the Hyatt Regency Lahaina.
    • Maui Health will continue its stations at Napili Plaza and Lahaina Gateway and will soon move their Community Medical Clinic to the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort.
  • GRANTS: Maui United Way makes $1,000 grants available to wildfire survivors.
  • DONATIONS: The resource distribution site at Napili Plaza remains open 24-7 for food, water, and other essentials starting Monday.

