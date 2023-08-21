Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Justice Department objects to Trump’s proposed April 2026 date for DC trial

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors objected Monday to the April 2026 trial date proposed by lawyers for Donald Trump in the case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a court filing that Trump’s lawyers last week had exaggerated the amount of material that they would need to sift through in order to be ready for trial.

In suggesting an April 2026 trial date, defense lawyers said they had been provided by prosecutors with 11.5 million pages of potential evidence to review. But prosecutors said much of that includes duplicate pages or information that is already public, such as documents from the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as well as copies of Trump’s social media posts.

“In cases such as this one, the burden of reviewing discovery cannot be measured by page count alone, and comparisons to the height of the Washington Monument and the length of a Tolstoy novel are neither helpful nor insightful; in fact, comparisons such as those are a distraction from the issue at hand — which is determining what is required to prepare for trial,” prosecutors wrote.

Smith’s team has proposed a Jan. 2, 2024 trial date.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui fire
TIMELINE: This is how the Lahaina disaster unfolded, hour by hour
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations
A member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Team combs...
With nothing else to go on, loved ones of Lahaina’s missing hold on to their hope
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Families, Maui begin to identify those killed in wildfire
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850

Latest News

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
President Biden en route to Maui, where he’ll tour fire-ravaged Lahaina and meet with survivors
Data compromises on track to set a new record
Data compromises on track to set a new record
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
House Republicans subpoena IRS and FBI agents involved in Hunter Biden case
Data compromises on track to set a new record