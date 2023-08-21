IRS announces expansive tax relief for victims of Hawaii wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Victims of wildfires in parts of Hawaii that began on Aug. 8 will have more time to file their tax returns and pay taxes, the Internal Service Revenue announced Monday.

Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), individuals and households affected by wildfires that reside or have a business in Maui or Hawaii counties qualify for federal tax relief.

The IRS said those who had deadlines falling in between Aug. 8 and Feb. 15, 2024 are granted additional time to file.

Victims will have until Feb. 15 of next year to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

If you had any of the following tax deadlines, the tax relief applies:

2022 individual income tax returns due on Oct. 16, 2023.

Quarterly estimated tax payments, normally due on Sept. 15, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2024.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

Businesses with an original or extended due date including, among others, calendar-year partnerships and S corporations whose 2022 extensions run out on Sept. 15, and calendar-year corporations whose 2022 extensions run out on Oct. 16.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after Aug. 8, 2023, and before Feb. 15, 2024, are granted additional time to file.

The IRS said it intends to automatically find people and businesses that qualify and apply the relief.

