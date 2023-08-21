Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Spotty heavy rain for windward sides of Maui and Big Island

First Alert Forecast: Spotty heavy rain expected for windward Maui and Big Island
First Alert Forecast: Spotty heavy rain expected for windward Maui and Big Island(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will be on the increase state-wide on Monday, mainly across windward areas, with the greatest shower coverage expected over windward Big Island and east Maui. Leeward areas, including the Lahaina and Kula areas of Maui, will remain mostly dry with a few light showers possible. Brief periods of heavy rain are possible during this time, which could lead to some nuisance-level flooding. On Maui, 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible, primarily focused over the east Maui slopes and coastal areas. Leeward areas of Maui (including Lahaina and Kula) will remain mostly dry, with a few light showers possible during the afternoon through the evening hours. A trend toward breezy and increasingly dry trade wind weather will begin on Tuesday.

Surf along all shores will remain small Monday. A long-period E swell generated by former major Hurricane Hilary in the distant E Pacific is expected to arrive late Monday. A small, medium-period SSE swell (with a pinch of SW swell energy as well) will bring small surf to S facing shores the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui fire
TIMELINE: This is how the Lahaina disaster unfolded, hour by hour
A member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Team combs...
With nothing else to go on, loved ones of Lahaina’s missing hold on to their hope
Traffic Alert: Kamehameha Highway shut down in both directions on Windward side
TRAFFIC ALERT: Kamehameha Highway reopens following crash in Kahuku
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Families, Maui begin to identify those killed in wildfire

Latest News

Remnant moisture from Fernanda will bring showers, with a chance for some brief heavy downpours...
Increasing showers Monday from former hurricane Fernanda
Remnant moisture from Fernanda will bring showers, with a chance for some brief heavy downpours...
First Alert Forecast: Increasing showers expected Monday from former hurricane Fernanda
Windward areas of the islands of Hawaii and Maui could see downpours from the remnants of...
Downpours possible from former hurricane Fernanda
Windward areas of the islands of Hawaii and Maui could see downpours from the remnants of...
First Alert Forecast: Fair weather Sunday ahead of possible heavy rain from former hurricane Fernanda