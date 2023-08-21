First Alert Forecast: Spotty heavy rain for windward sides of Maui and Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will be on the increase state-wide on Monday, mainly across windward areas, with the greatest shower coverage expected over windward Big Island and east Maui. Leeward areas, including the Lahaina and Kula areas of Maui, will remain mostly dry with a few light showers possible. Brief periods of heavy rain are possible during this time, which could lead to some nuisance-level flooding. On Maui, 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible, primarily focused over the east Maui slopes and coastal areas. Leeward areas of Maui (including Lahaina and Kula) will remain mostly dry, with a few light showers possible during the afternoon through the evening hours. A trend toward breezy and increasingly dry trade wind weather will begin on Tuesday.

Surf along all shores will remain small Monday. A long-period E swell generated by former major Hurricane Hilary in the distant E Pacific is expected to arrive late Monday. A small, medium-period SSE swell (with a pinch of SW swell energy as well) will bring small surf to S facing shores the next couple of days.

