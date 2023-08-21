Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Increasing showers expected Monday from former hurricane Fernanda

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Showers should be on the increase to start the work week as remnant moisture from former tropical cyclone Fernanda moves into the region, but most of the heavy rainfall should remain to the south of the state.

The wetter weather will start by Monday morning for the island of Hawaii, with the highest amounts of 2 to 4 inches possible for windward slopes. There could be some brief downpours as well that could cause some nuisance flooding, but widespread flash flooding is not expected.

On Maui, this rain event will bring up to 1 to 2 inches of rain Monday and Monday night, with the bulk of the rainfall for East Maui. Leeward areas of the Valley Isle, including Lahaina and Kula, will likely remain mostly dry with a few light showers during Monday afternoon and evening.

The rest of the state should expect passing showers Monday through Tuesday morning, mainly for windward and mauka areas.

It will be a bit muggy as well Monday and Tuesday with higher humidity levels.

A drier trade wind pattern is forecast to return by Tuesday afternoon, with breezy trades at 15 to 25 miles per hour for some spots.

Surf will remain quiet through early Monday. East shores may get a swell generated by distant tropical cyclone Hilary, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now we don’t expect surf to hit the high surf advisory threshold. A small medium-period south to south-southeast swell may bring a small boost in surf for sout facing shores Monday into Wednesday.

