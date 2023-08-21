Brush fire burning in West Oahu sends smoke billowing; HFD responding
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in West Oahu.
Thick smoke was seen in the Makaha area following reports of a fire sometime before 1 p.m.
At last check, there were no reports of structures threatened or evacuations ordered.
This story will be updated when new information is received.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.