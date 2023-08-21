Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Brush fire burning in West Oahu sends smoke billowing; HFD responding

Smoke seen from the fire in West Oahu Monday afternoon.
Smoke seen from the fire in West Oahu Monday afternoon.(NICOLE RODRIGUES)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in West Oahu.

Thick smoke was seen in the Makaha area following reports of a fire sometime before 1 p.m.

At last check, there were no reports of structures threatened or evacuations ordered.

This story will be updated when new information is received.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui fire
TIMELINE: This is how the Lahaina disaster unfolded, hour by hour
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations
A member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue Team combs...
With nothing else to go on, loved ones of Lahaina’s missing hold on to their hope
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Families, Maui begin to identify those killed in wildfire
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850

Latest News

President Biden and the first lady are walking through the charred remains of Lahaina, where...
LIVE: President Biden calls devastation in Lahaina ‘overwhelming,’ pledges long-term support
Scores of people held signs in West Maui in hopes of sharing their messages with the president.
LATEST: Schatz praises ‘robust’ federal response in Lahaina during tour of razed community
President Biden and the first lady have landed on Maui, where they plan to visit the charred...
President Biden arrives on Maui to tour fire-ravaged Lahaina and meet with survivors
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations