Before flames devastated Lahaina, state ‘reminded’ Maui sirens could be sounded for fire evacuations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before flames tore through Lahaina, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their path, Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency had a discussion with counterparts on Maui about the use of sirens to let residents know they should flee.

HNN Investigates confirmed an assistant telcom officer working at the state emergency management office “reminded” his counterpart at the Maui Emergency Management Agency that sirens could be used to alert residents of wildfires.

The state says this happened prior to the catastrophic blaze that swept through Lahaina town.

Despite that discussion, sirens remained silent — and Maui’s emergency management office defended that decision by saying that activating the alarms could have confused people.

The director of the office has since resigned.

HNN has asked the state exactly what time that conversation regarding emergency sirens took place and who that state telcom officer was talking to. Two days after submitting those questions, officials at both the state and Maui County have not provided any response.

What’s also unclear is who was calling the shots as flames spread.

The death toll from the blaze stands at 114, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century and one of the worst disasters in Hawaii’s history.

HNN Investigates previously revealed that the head of Maui County Emergency Management — Herman Andaya — wasn’t on island. Documents show he left the day prior to attend a FEMA meeting on Oahu, even though forecasters were warning of impacts from powerful winds.

HNN political analyst Colin Moore questions why Andaya ever left Maui, saying he could have sent a representative to attend the meeting in his place. “I think it’s a fairly shocking decision,” he said.

“It’s not a normal bureaucratic position. It’s a very specialized job. And if there’s an emergency, the expectation is that you’ll be present directing operations.”

Autoplay Caption

Moore added that the public is “owed an explanation why an emergency management director would have left knowing there is a hurricane approaching.”

“Certainly you can skip a meeting if it involves your primary job responsibility.”

There are also questions around when Andaya returned to Maui. A hotel receipt shows he didn’t check out until the morning after the blaze.

“It’s a 30-minute flight. Multiple flights leave every hour. So it’s not hard to get from Honolulu back to Maui,” Moore said. “And so I don’t fully understand why the head of a county emergency operations department wouldn’t have returned immediately.”

Following the fires, Andaya was noticeably absent from all news conferences for a full week.

During his first public appearance Wednesday, he defended the decision not to sound the sirens.

“Do you regret not sounding the sirens?” he was asked.

“I do not,” he replied.

Andaya continued: “The sirens, as I had mentioned earlier, are used primarily for tsunamis. The public is trained to seek higher ground. Had we sounded the siren that night we were afraid that people will have gone mauka and if that was the case they would have gone into the fire.”

It was an answer that left many residents stunned.

“I was flabberghasted,” said one resident.

“We are not dumb. People would have known what to do.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.