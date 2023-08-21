Armed Services YMCA seeks donations for military first responders impacted by Maui wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii non-profit has been focused on supporting the military first responders and their families on Maui who’ve been affected by the wildfires.

Retired Army Lieutenant General Dan Leaf, board chairman of the Armed Services YMCA Hawaii, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on Saturday to talk about helping affected military families.

Maui is home to members of the U.S. Space Force, Coast Guard, Hawaii Army National Guard, reservists, and veterans. Some lost their homes while responding to the wildfires on August 8th. Many continue to work on relief efforts, while dealing with their own grief and loss themselves.

Army Services YMCA welcomes monetary and gift card donations to help military wildfire victims with immediate needs like food and clothing and long-term needs such as housing assistance and transportation.

“Some lost their homes, one of our Coast Guard members lost her ancestral family home while she was rescuing people taken into the water to survive. Others, more than 10 have lost their entire homes, some Army National Guard members, Air National Guard members. So they have the same needs but they also have to perform their duties, some may not be from here, they may have their families elsewhere. Unique military needs that we have been meeting in Army Services YMCA Hawaii for over a hundred years,” Leaf said.

“We are a local charity, we have been doing it for a long time, so we can reach out through the organizations, the units, the commanders, the sargeants, and make sure we can get the help where it needs to be,” Leaf added.

Leaf said checking in is crucial for affected members, for example, the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron is supporting other crews monetarily and physically.

To donate, visit ASYMCAHI.org.

