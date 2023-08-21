Tributes
Ahead of Maui visit, President Biden says ‘my heart, my focus’ are with Lahaina victims

Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden once again pledged sweeping disaster aid for Maui and offered condolences to victims’ families as he prepares to visit fire-ravaged Lahaina.

Biden will visit Maui on Monday to meet with survivors, first responders and government officials.

In a statement on Sunday, the president said “my heart, my prayers and my focus” are with the victims of the Maui wildfires and their families. “I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life,” he said.

HNN will carry special coverage of the president’s visit online and on air starting at 11 a.m.

“I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions.”

Maui is preparing for the presidential visit as the grim and difficult work of searching for remains in historic Lahaina continues. Teams armed with cadaver dogs have searched about 85% of the town.

The death toll from the disaster stands at 114, and hundreds remain unaccounted for.

SPECIAL SECTION: Maui Wildfires

Biden’s visit is happening just shy of two weeks after a ferocious blaze tore through the community, leaping with frightening speed from house to house and business to business.

In his statement, Biden also offered the latest on the federal response to the fires.

He said more than 1,000 federal personnel are on the ground to aid in the recovery.

Of those, roughly half are search-and-rescue team members. Others are helping with disaster aid.

To date, FEMA has approved about $8 million in aid to nearly 2,000 households. The agency has also made more than 50,000 meals available and some 75,000 liters of water.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

