Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

14 people were shot, one fatally, in the same Milwaukee neighborhood, police say

The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.
The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.(Source: WISN/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:18 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thirteen people were injured and one was killed in three separate shootings, just blocks from each other, over the weekend, Milwaukee police said.

Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday near 13th and Mitchell streets around 8:30 p.m., WISN-TV Milwaukee reported.

Police said the victims included a 29-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Just over an hour later, at 9:45 p.m., a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot a couple of blocks away near 16th and Bruce streets, police said. The shooter was still at large, police said.

That shooting was about two blocks away from a mass shooting that injured nine people near 14th and Burnham streets on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

Six males and three females, between the ages of 16 and 42, were shot, and all the victims were expected to survive, police said.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and a firearm was recovered by police.

Police did not provide a motive for either of the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Galinato had aloha for everyone, his son says.
Beloved husband, father died trying to save the home he worked so hard to build
Maui fire
TIMELINE: This is how the Lahaina disaster unfolded, hour by hour
Aerial shots of Lahaina fire
Growing concerns raised about homeless people remaining in restricted area
Kirk Carter, 44, was being treated at a burn unit on Oahu after the Lahaina blaze.
He never met a stranger. Now many mourn a ‘wonderful friend’ taken too soon
Native Hawaiian leaders urge government officials to work directly with community to rebuild...
Native Hawaiian leaders demand say in how fire-ravaged Lahaina is rebuilt

Latest News

Wiwoʻole Maui Benefit Concert
Maui’s top recording artists, halau host concert for wildfire relief
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge set to sentence Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an...
The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders
Armed Services YMCA in Hawaii is supporting military families affected by the Maui wildfires.
Armed Services YMCA seeks donations for military first responders impacted by Maui wildfires
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high-speed internet infrastructure in...
Biden administration announces more new funding for rural broadband infrastructure