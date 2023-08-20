With nothing else to go on, loved ones of Lahaina’s missing hold onto their hope

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Recovery crews with cadaver dogs have now searched 85% of historic Lahaina for the remains of those killed in a ferocious blaze that tore through the town.

And as the days wear on, families missing loved ones are holding onto hope they’ll be found alive.

That hope, though, is being tested.

“I’m not going to give up until I see them,” said Kevin Baclig, who is desperately search for his wife Angelica, her parents, and six other relatives who lived next door.

“Of course I’m hoping to find them alive. ... What else can I do?” he told the Associated Press.

The death toll from the deadliest U.S. wildfire stands at 114, but the governor has warned that number will almost certainly rise. As many as 1,000 people remain unaccounted for.

It’s possible that some of those people are simply unreachable because cell phone service in the area remains spotty. But as the days drag on, loved ones of the missing are bracing for the worst.

Poomaikai Estores-Losano, a 28-year-old father of two, is also unaccounted for.

His family has searched hospitals and shelters for him, with no luck.

“We don’t want him to think we stopped looking for him,” said his sister, Ku’ulei Barut.

The Lahaina wildfire devastated a town of 12,000, tearing through homes and businesses. Scores were killed as they tried to flee; recovery crews have said bodies were found in cars and on roads.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said Saturday that crews are “making progress” in getting disaster aid to those who need it the most as specialized teams continue searching for remains.

So far, the agency has approved nearly $7 million to aid more than 2,000 households, including $3 million in rental assistance. More than 1,000 federal personnel are on Maui — and nearly half of those workers are assigned to help in the search for remains, the White House has said.

Maui County spokesperson Mahina Martin told AP that authorities are working to compile a list of the missing. The Red Cross has been collecting information on the unaccounted for.

There’s also a publicly available list compiled by good Samaritans.

As the search continues, Maui is also preparing for a presidential visit. President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Lahaina on Monday to survey the devastation and meet with survivors.

