TRAFFIC ALERT: Car crash in Kahuku closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions following a car crash in Kahuku. Police remain on scene and it’s unclear when the thoroughfare will reopen.

The state Department of Transportation officials say the incident occurred around noon at 56-042 Kamehameha Highway across from Gunstock Ranch.

First responders remain on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.