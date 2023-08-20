Tributes
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car crash in Kahuku closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions

Traffic Alert: Kamehameha Highway shut down in both directions on Windward side
Traffic Alert: Kamehameha Highway shut down in both directions on Windward side(TJ Latu)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions following a car crash in Kahuku. Police remain on scene and it’s unclear when the thoroughfare will reopen.

The state Department of Transportation officials say the incident occurred around noon at 56-042 Kamehameha Highway across from Gunstock Ranch.

First responders remain on scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

