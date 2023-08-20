TRAFFIC ALERT: Car crash in Kahuku closes Kamehameha Highway in both directions
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions following a car crash in Kahuku. Police remain on scene and it’s unclear when the thoroughfare will reopen.
The state Department of Transportation officials say the incident occurred around noon at 56-042 Kamehameha Highway across from Gunstock Ranch.
First responders remain on scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
