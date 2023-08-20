Tributes
Store owner fatally shot after dispute over Pride flag, authorities say



By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities say a California store owner was fatally shot after a dispute over the Pride flag outside her business. The suspect was later killed in an encounter with deputies.

Deputies responded about 5 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot at the Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, according to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Upon arrival, they found the store owner, 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton, with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene on foot. He was later found, allegedly armed with a handgun, and was killed in a “lethal force encounter,” according to deputies.

During their investigation, detectives say they learned the suspect made “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag” outside Carleton’s store before shooting her.

Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ spoke out about the incident, saying Carleton did not identify as LGBTQ+ but “spent her time helping and advocating for everyone in the community.”

“She will be truly missed,” the Instagram post read.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

