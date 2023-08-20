Fund aims to aid first responders who ran toward the flames in Lahaina to save as many as they could

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special relief effort is underway to help West Maui’s first responders, who not only worked to fight the flames and save residents on the night of the Lahaina fire but also lost homes and loved ones in the ferocious blaze.

Aina Kohler, a Lahaina firefighter, is one of more than 20 firefighters who lost their homes while trying to put out the blaze.

She says the road to recovery will not only focus on the physical damage, but the emotional.

Firefighters say battling the flames was near impossible — with hydrants dry and winds gusting to 80 mph. Their efforts went from stopping the fire to rescuing people from the rapidly burning town.

“You still feel you could’ve done more. There’s a feeling of letting my town down,” said Kohler.

“I couldn’t save and be the hero. Yeah, I’ve thought of that for sure.”

The Maui County First Responder Relief Fund has now been set up for first responders like Kohler who worked endlessly into the night to save as many as they could.

