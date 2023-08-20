Tributes
Millions of dollars pouring in to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund

Funds are coming in through Made in Hawaii festival, the Benefit Concerts like the one today at the Grand Wailea
By Annalisa Burgos and Rocio Trasancos
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If an event is raising money for Maui wildfire relief, the donation is likely being handled by Oahu-based non-profit Hawaii Community Foundation.

From the Made in Hawaii Festival to the Wiwoole and Maui Ola benefit concerts to donations from foreign entities like South Korea and Taiwan, HCF is managing more than $43 million dollars -- and counting -- in donations through its Maui Strong Fund.

So far, it’s received 180,000 separate contributions from 44 countries.

Micah Kane, president and CEO of Hawaii Community Foundation, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the group’s efforts.

On August 8, “I was able to inform the mayor that we were activating the Maui Strong Fund and by 11 a.m. the following morning we had our first $1 million in the door and the next $3 or $4 million came in pretty quickly. And people have been responding. You realize how much Maui has touched people,” Kane said.

As of August 17th, $5 million dollars in grants were awarded to 42 partners on Maui providing a wide range of important services including basic goods, medical providers, shelter and housing.

“The organizations we work with, we know their leadership, we understand their governance. They are organizations in good standing with the IRS and they are tested,” Kane added.

To donate, visit https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

To see the list of awardees, including dollar amounts per grant, visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/strengthening/maui-strong-fund.

