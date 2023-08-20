Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Fair weather Sunday ahead of possible heavy rain from former hurricane Fernanda

Windward areas of the islands of Hawaii and Maui could see downpours from the remnants of former tropical cyclone Fernanda Monday into Tuesday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Weekend weather will continue to be mostly dry and warm, but remnants of former tropical cyclone Fernanda could bring locally heavy rainfall to windward areas Monday through Monday evening and early Tuesday. The heaviest rain potential will be for the islands of Hawaii and Maui.

Right now, we’re looking at 12-hour rainfall totals of 5 to 8 inches for upslope and interior areas of Hawaii Island and 2 to 4 inches for windward Maui. There could be periods when heavy rain could come down at rates of an inch per hour, mainly Monday into Monday night. The rest of the islands will see showers but no downpours. Much drier trade wind weather returns by late Tuesday into the rest of the week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf will be small for all shores through the weekend. A long-period swell from Hurricane Hilary in the far east Pacific may boost surf on east shores around Tuesday or Wednesday, although forecast confidence is on the low side. A small medium-period south south south-east swell will arrive early in the week to boost surf a bit for south shores.

