Financial relief program provides $1K for those impacted by Maui wildfires
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui United Way has launched an assistance program for those impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires.
This program provides $1,000 to survivors.
Specifically, adults who lived in the fire impact zone and directly suffered loss or damage are eligible.
Check out more information on this program here.
You can also dial 211 for help.
