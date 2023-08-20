Tributes
Financial relief program provides $1K for those impacted by Maui wildfires

Financial relief program provides $1K for those impacted by Maui wildfires
Financial relief program provides $1K for those impacted by Maui wildfires(HNN)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui United Way has launched an assistance program for those impacted by the devastating Maui wildfires.

This program provides $1,000 to survivors.

Specifically, adults who lived in the fire impact zone and directly suffered loss or damage are eligible.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

Check out more information on this program here.

You can also dial 211 for help.

