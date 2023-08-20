New hub opens in Kakaako to manage a mountain of donations for West Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke is teaming up with Hawaii groups to streamline Maui donation efforts on Oahu.

A donation management center opened Saturday in Hakuone at Kakaako Makai, where goods will be received, sorted, and stored until needed to be sent over.

SEE MORE: Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for

Luke said Maui has received an outpouring of aloha, not only locally but from all over the world.

“This is what happens in our community when people are suffering, people are hurting, the community steps up and takes care of each other,” said Lt. Gov. Luke in a press conference on Tuesday.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement are helping coordinate.

Individuals or businesses interested in volunteering, donating, or are in need of supplies should visit www.mauinuistrong.info.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.