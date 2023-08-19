Tributes
While many remain missing, improved access to Lahaina has meant some happy reunions

Hundreds are still missing in Lahaina. But as access to the area has improved, there have been some happy reunions.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds are still missing in Lahaina. But as access to the area has improved, there have been some happy reunions.

Melinda Young showed up at the Family Assistance Center on Aug. 10 to report her friend and co-worker Mona Cole missing.

“I have a feeling she laid down went to sleep and her place caught on fire,” Young told HNN.

A network of friends and family started searching for Cole, even those on the East Coast.

Her brothers in New Jersey looked through aerial pictures and saw part of Cole’s complex was still standing. Gary Franklin said that gave them hope that she may have gotten out in time.

Mona Cole
Mona Cole(Franklin family)

His daughter, Megan, who works at Maui Memorial Medical Center, was able to get into Lahaina when the road opened and found her working with neighbors on relief efforts.

The two women had an emotional reunion.

Cole’s brother, Gary Franklin, a volunteer fire chief in New Jersey said he was relieved that his sister listened when a firefighter came to her door and told her to leave. “I’ve been in some forest fires and with some high moving winds and I can tell you, I was concerned for my sister.”

Cole had evacuated to the Hyatt Regency Kaanapali.

Her cell phone didn’t work so she couldn’t notify her family that she was safe.

