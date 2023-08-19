TIMELINE: A look at the day’s events that led up to the devastating Lahaina wildfire

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been over a week since wildfires ravaged Maui, decimating historic Lahaina town and becoming the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in 100 years.

At last check, the death toll in the fire was at 111 with many more feared dead. With at least 1,000 people still unaccounted for, recovery teams are continuing to search the ruins of Lahaina for remains.

Many questions have been raised about the deadly fire: Among them, what caused the blaze? And could more have been done ahead of time?

To help better understand how the disaster unfolded on Aug. 8, Hawaii News Now compiled viewer footage and county reports to put together a timeline that shows an hour-by-hour look at the events that took place.

