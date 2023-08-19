Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TIMELINE: A look at the day’s events that led up to the devastating Lahaina wildfire

Maui fire
Maui fire(Maui County)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been over a week since wildfires ravaged Maui, decimating historic Lahaina town and becoming the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in 100 years.

At last check, the death toll in the fire was at 111 with many more feared dead. With at least 1,000 people still unaccounted for, recovery teams are continuing to search the ruins of Lahaina for remains.

Many questions have been raised about the deadly fire: Among them, what caused the blaze? And could more have been done ahead of time?

To help better understand how the disaster unfolded on Aug. 8, Hawaii News Now compiled viewer footage and county reports to put together a timeline that shows an hour-by-hour look at the events that took place.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned, effectively immediately.
Head of Maui emergency management resigns after defending wildfire response
Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters contain large brush fire in Wahiawa that scorched about 450 acres
Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems...
Recovery teams have searched just 40% of fire-ravaged Lahaina as death toll stands at 111
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Maui County’s official list of those identified as Lahaina victims
‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for

Latest News

One week after a wall of flames turned Lahaina town to ash, Maui County is faced with a...
LIVE: Recovery operations continue for 10th day in Lahaina, where death toll stands at 111
Biden looks to "next era of cooperation," following trilateral Camp David Summit with Japan and...
Biden to arrive on Maui early next week to meet with wildfire survivors, first responder
Maui's mayor was at the distribution site at the Lahaina Gateway Center delivering donations...
Maui mayor visits Lahaina distribution site to meet with residents impacted by devastation
In a press conference, residents say they have multiple demands of government officials -- one...
Lahaina residents demand to have a say in the future of their town