Nearly 6,000 survivors request FEMA assistance as agencies work to house those displaced

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FEMA and Red Cross officials said the number of survivors in shelters dropped by 50% on Thursday and expect to move all evacuees into hotels by next week.

“We’ve secured about 780 to 2,000 hotel rooms,” said American Red Cross Senior Director for Operations and Readiness Chris Young. “That number continually goes up every day as we work directly with our lodging partners and others to secure and open up rooms.”

The federal agencies have created a task force focused on finding innovative sheltering and housing solutions for survivors.

FEMA Senior Official Marcus Coleman said nearly 6,000 survivors have registered for federal assistance.

“And that comes out to approving more than $5.6 million in assistance with nearly 2,000 households, including more than $2.3 million in initial rental assistance,” said Coleman.

When applying for aid, Senior Official of FEMA’s Recovery Division Elizabeth Ashe said if there are multiple families who share the same address, the system will flag it as a potential duplicate.

But there are ways for them to resolve the issue.

“It’s just part of what we do to address making sure that we’re giving benefits to one eligible individual,” said Ashe. “However, in a circumstance where you have multiple people, multiple different households living at the same address, we will work through our processing centers and the folks on the ground.”

As FEMA’s final search and rescue teams arrived Friday, the Red Cross said they responded to more than 2,100 requests to help families locate loved ones.

So far, 58% of the disaster zone has been searched and recovering remains continues to be the Department of Defense’s top priority.

“It really is a more humanitarian and we want to be able to treat them in a dignified manner, and give some closure to the families,” said Brigadier General Stephen Logan of the Hawaii National Guard.

Logan said they have brought up two separate security teams for Lahaina’s burn zones.

“We also have a roving patrol because unfortunately, there’s a lot of motors that are stopping on the side of the road in order to get a better view and almost treat this like a tourist attraction,” Logan. “So, between us and the Maui Police Department, they discourage people from stopping and would rather than just transmit through the area.”

And to keep people from pulling over to the side of the road, Logan said the state’s department of transportation is putting up fencing like dust walls.

Survivors are encouraged to go to the new Disaster Recovery Center at UH’s Maui College.

If you have documents that burned in the fire FEMA said they have other ways of verifying your info.

If you have not registered for FEMA’s disaster aid, there’s a 24-hour call line available, it’s 800-621-3362.

