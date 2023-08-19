Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Nearly 6,000 survivors request FEMA assistance as agencies work to house those displaced

As FEMA's final search and rescue teams arrived Friday, the Red Cross said they responded to...
As FEMA's final search and rescue teams arrived Friday, the Red Cross said they responded to more than 2,100 requests to help families locate loved ones.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:05 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FEMA and Red Cross officials said the number of survivors in shelters dropped by 50% on Thursday and expect to move all evacuees into hotels by next week.

“We’ve secured about 780 to 2,000 hotel rooms,” said American Red Cross Senior Director for Operations and Readiness Chris Young. “That number continually goes up every day as we work directly with our lodging partners and others to secure and open up rooms.”

The federal agencies have created a task force focused on finding innovative sheltering and housing solutions for survivors.

FEMA Senior Official Marcus Coleman said nearly 6,000 survivors have registered for federal assistance.

“And that comes out to approving more than $5.6 million in assistance with nearly 2,000 households, including more than $2.3 million in initial rental assistance,” said Coleman.

When applying for aid, Senior Official of FEMA’s Recovery Division Elizabeth Ashe said if there are multiple families who share the same address, the system will flag it as a potential duplicate.

But there are ways for them to resolve the issue.

“It’s just part of what we do to address making sure that we’re giving benefits to one eligible individual,” said Ashe. “However, in a circumstance where you have multiple people, multiple different households living at the same address, we will work through our processing centers and the folks on the ground.”

As FEMA’s final search and rescue teams arrived Friday, the Red Cross said they responded to more than 2,100 requests to help families locate loved ones.

So far, 58% of the disaster zone has been searched and recovering remains continues to be the Department of Defense’s top priority.

“It really is a more humanitarian and we want to be able to treat them in a dignified manner, and give some closure to the families,” said Brigadier General Stephen Logan of the Hawaii National Guard.

Logan said they have brought up two separate security teams for Lahaina’s burn zones.

“We also have a roving patrol because unfortunately, there’s a lot of motors that are stopping on the side of the road in order to get a better view and almost treat this like a tourist attraction,” Logan. “So, between us and the Maui Police Department, they discourage people from stopping and would rather than just transmit through the area.”

And to keep people from pulling over to the side of the road, Logan said the state’s department of transportation is putting up fencing like dust walls.

Survivors are encouraged to go to the new Disaster Recovery Center at UH’s Maui College.

If you have documents that burned in the fire FEMA said they have other ways of verifying your info.

If you have not registered for FEMA’s disaster aid, there’s a 24-hour call line available, it’s 800-621-3362.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned, effectively immediately.
Head of Maui emergency management resigns after defending wildfire response
Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems...
Recovery teams have searched just 40% of fire-ravaged Lahaina as death toll stands at 111
Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters contain large brush fire in Wahiawa that scorched about 450 acres
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Maui County’s official list of those identified as Lahaina victims
Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina,...
LATEST: Recovery teams have searched 58% of destroyed Lahaina; hundreds remain missing

Latest News

FEMA's search and rescue team member works in a residential area consumed by a wildfire in...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 114 as governor seeks to console a state grieving ‘unspeakable’ loss
Native Hawaiian leaders urge government officials to work directly with community to rebuild...
Native Hawaiian leaders demand say in rebuilding fire-ravaged Lahaina
The devastation after a wildfire ripped through the historic town of Lahaina.
In wake of devastation in Lahaina, calls grow for improved land management
PHOTOS: Aerial shot of Lahaina
While many remain missing, improved access to Lahaina has meant some happy reunions