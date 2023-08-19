Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Native Hawaiian leaders demand say in how fire-ravaged Lahaina is rebuilt

In a press conference, residents say they have multiple demands of government officials -- one of which is to give their community time to grieve.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:19 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina residents are demanding to have a say in the future of their town.

Native Hawaiian community leaders held a news conference Friday with multiple demands to government officials — one of which is to give their community time to grieve.

The fire happened only 10 days ago and they said many people are still in shock and mourning.

They said the government should not rush to rebuild the community without first giving the people time to heal — and especially without including the community itself in the planning.

“We don’t want to hear the governor’s office saying that we have a plan for Lahaina because none of us ever got to speak to the governor,” said Kekai Keahi, of Na Ohana o Lele, a coalition of community members in Lahaina.

“Your plan, in my opinion, is not the plan. The plan gotta come from the people of Lahaina.”

They’re also demanding that government put the community first in any planning process for for rebuilding Lahaina.

They see this as an opportunity to rebuild how they see fit.

“We are hoping that the governor really seeks that mana’o that we really need,” said Keeaumoku Kapu, of Na Ohana o Lele. “So we can reveal, we’re facing with a lot of families, the loss. We’re still grieving. We need that time to find closure. Before we look at where do we go from here.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned, effectively immediately.
Head of Maui emergency management resigns after defending wildfire response
Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems...
Recovery teams have searched just 40% of fire-ravaged Lahaina as death toll stands at 111
Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters contain large brush fire in Wahiawa that scorched about 450 acres
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Maui County’s official list of those identified as Lahaina victims
Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina,...
LATEST: Recovery teams have searched 58% of destroyed Lahaina; hundreds remain missing

Latest News

FEMA's search and rescue team member works in a residential area consumed by a wildfire in...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 114 as governor seeks to console a state grieving ‘unspeakable’ loss
As FEMA's final search and rescue teams arrived Friday, the Red Cross said they responded to...
Nearly 6,000 survivors request FEMA assistance as agencies work to house those displaced
The devastation after a wildfire ripped through the historic town of Lahaina.
In wake of devastation in Lahaina, calls grow for improved land management
PHOTOS: Aerial shot of Lahaina
While many remain missing, improved access to Lahaina has meant some happy reunions