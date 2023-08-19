Maui police arrest man for trespassing inside Lahaina restricted area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Police arrested a man Friday morning for trespassing inside the restricted burn zone of Lahaina, said Maui Police officials.

Officials say Josepha Toakala, 39, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in the disaster area after being warned and escorted out four days earlier.

Maui Police say Toakala was booked for violating rules and orders from Mayor Bissen’s Second Emergency Proclamation.

Officials say his bail is set at $200.

Maui police reminded the public earlier Friday that there would be a “zero tolerance” policy for trespassers into the Lahaina Town disaster area.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.