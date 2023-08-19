Lahaina residents raise concerns about homeless remaining in restricted area

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County officials have been downplaying reports of looting in the burned out areas of Lahaina and West Maui. But some who can’t get to their properties in Lahaina say homeless camps are still there, and they want to know why they aren’t being moved out.

“They’re gonna be allowed? We’re right on the burn,” said Eddy Garcia as he recorded a video of an encampment at Launiupoko Park, which is across the highway from his farm.

“The burn stopped at our farm right here. And, what? We’re not allowed in right here where it stops. So everything in my entire farm got robbed and looted,” he continued in the video.

Garcia said he’s familiar with some of the area’s homeless campers.

“The National Guard came in force,” one of them told Garcia in the video. “No resource. No support person with them. No social worker.”

“Nobody came to talk to us,” said another homeless woman at the park.

“There’s homeless all around us,” Garcia told Hawaii News Now. “They’re treating them and leaving them in the ashes, hanging out in the middle of the toxins, but they’re telling everyone else ‘you have to leave.’”

“Why people are still in there is maybe because that’s where they live or that’s where they choose to go. They shouldn’t be in there, though. Obviously we don’t want them in there for their own health and safety,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.

“We’re not encouraging them to go in there. We’re not letting them go in there.”

The county said it is increasing enforcement in the burn zone. On Friday morning, police said a Lahaina man who had been warned to stay out on Monday was arrested for violating the emergency proclamation orders.

“On other side of Lahaina where the encampments are, they need to block those off and get security and take all the homeless and put them in the hotels, straight up,” Garcia said. “You solve the homeless problem, you solve the looting problem.”

“Pleas make sure that the area is restricted for everyone so we have a sense of security that the few things that are remaining from the fire is still going to be there when we are able and gather it and secure it,” said Lahaina resident Yayoi Hara.

The Red Cross has said it plans to send outreach teams to get campers signed up for hotel rooms. The county also pleaded for patience while search and recovery efforts continue.

