HNN’s coverage of the Lahaina wildfire

At KGMB, KHNL, KFVE and Gray TV, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of the communities we serve. Our stations have a long track record of providing essential coverage and information, including emergency alerts related to weather events and natural disasters.

During the dangerous high-winds and fires across multiple sites on multiple islands over the last two weeks, Hawai’i News Now provided intense, ongoing coverage. Our coverage of the tragic fires in Lahaina on August 8th and the aftermath and recovery efforts continue today. Like our fellow community members, we are all shocked and saddened by the loss of life and history in Lahaina.

As part of our response to this tragic story, we are also closely reviewing our own actions immediately before and after the horrific events of August 8th to identify any short-falls and any ways we can improve our service to our communities in future disasters.

Our initial investigation has revealed that our stations received a series of eight emergency alerts starting at 4:04 p.m. local time on August 8th. Of these eight alerts, two were related to the fires in Lahaina. For reasons that are not clear, our stations did not broadcast those eight alerts. We have engaged the Washington D.C. media law firm Wiley Rein to assist us in conducting an investigation into the lapse in emergency alert dissemination.

In the interests of transparency, we are sharing publicly what we know at this time:

Our stations are set up to receive Federal and state emergency alerts using two different systems: one based on alerts transmitted over other broadcast signals and the other based on alerts transmitted over an internet system.

Depending on how an alert is coded when it is received by our stations, it may either be distributed automatically or require one of our personnel to push the alert manually to appear on-air during our broadcast. This system is designed to allow for human judgment at the station level so that an assessment can be made in real-time about the best and most appropriate way to communicate critical information to the audience during an emergency.

We routinely participate in tests of both the broadcast and internet-based systems. Based on those results, we believed prior to August 8th that the systems were properly performing both from a technical perspective and from a personnel response perspective.

For example, on August 7th, an emergency alert for high winds was sent out over the legacy broadcast system that was captured by the station personnel and promptly distributed to our viewers.

As fires broke out in several parts of the state on the afternoon of August 8th, Hawai’i News Now’s journalists were intensively gathering and reporting real-time breaking news on these multiple dangerous situations, including passing along information about evacuation orders, downed power poles, road closures and similar information as that information was made available to us by the authorities. This coverage extended beyond our normal newscasts until 1:00 a.m. on the morning of August 9th.

Between 4:04 p.m. on August 8th and 1:26 a.m. on August 9th, state emergency authorities sent out a series of alerts. Our station logs indicate that those alerts were distributed over the internet-based system. In contrast, our logs do not indicate that we received these alerts over the broadcast-based system. We are currently investigating whether any alerts were sent over the broadcast-based system.

It now appears that our personnel did not hear the alerts as they arrived over the internet-based system and, as a result, did not take steps to broadcast these alerts over the air. At the time, our stations were providing non-stop news coverage of these events on KHNL, KGMB and KFVE between 4 - 7pm, 9pm - 9:35pm and 10pm - 1am (along with a series of mobile push alerts and social media updates) that we currently believe contained the same information that was included in the state’s alerts.

Regardless of the reason or reasons why the alerts were not officially transmitted over-the-air, it is unacceptable that any emergency alert sent to any of our stations would not be promptly reviewed and acted upon in a deliberate manner.

We have already taken corrective action to ensure this does not happen again.

We will share any further factual details uncovered with the appropriate authorities. It is our hope and expectation that all parties will immediately take steps to address any failings identified by the report regarding the manner in which these particular alerts were transmitted and/or received.

Our corporate leadership has made clear to the newsrooms at KGMB and KHNL that they are expected to cover all angles of the Lahaina tragedy - including any apparent failings in the use of emergency warning systems – as they would with any other matter of public interest. No station managers or corporate executives will be involved in any aspect of their coverage of our own actions or omissions beyond responding to their inquiries as we would with any other media outlet.

The catastrophe in Lahaina and the fires that burned across Hawai’i were an unspeakable tragedy. As members of this community, our hearts go out to all those impacted. We are committed to serving the people of Hawai’i and take enormous pride in doing so. To the extent that an aspect of our service in this case was deficient, we will provide a transparent accounting, along with a promise that we will do all we can to ensure that these issues will not recur.

