HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Waimanalo

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:43 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire that broke out in Waimanlo on Friday evening, said Honolulu Fire Officials.

HFD officials said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. last night when a 2-alarm fire damaged one home and threatened another.

HFD said heavy smoke and flames were coming from one home, and the fire began to impact a second.

Officials say the fire was under control in about half an hour.

HFD says no one was inside at the time and the two residents refused medical care.

The cause and damage estimates are still under investigation.

This story may be updated.

