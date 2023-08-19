Tributes
He never met a stranger. Now many mourn a ‘wonderful friend’ taken too soon

Kirk Carter, 44, was being treated at a burn unit on Oahu after the Lahaina blaze.
Kirk Carter, 44, was being treated at a burn unit on Oahu after the Lahaina blaze.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:43 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kirk Carter never met a stranger.

Those who knew him say he was full of energy, laughter and warmth. He was simply the kind of person who you wanted to be around.

When flames tore through Lahaina, Carter was badly burned and found in a parking lot. He was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to the Straub Medical Center’s burn unit on Oahu.

Sadly, the 44-year-old experienced complications and died several days after being hospitalized. He was among nine burn patients airlifted to Straub.

Friends broke the news on a GoFundMe page set up to help with expenses.

Kirk, they said, “was a wonderful friend who brought so much laughter and light to the world.”

