First Alert Forecast: Tracking the Remnants of Fernanda and rainfall it could bring

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’ve got a typical trade wind pattern this weekend. Dry air continues to surround the islands with not a whole lot of showers in the mix.

We’ll get some windward and mauka sprinkles, but not quite making it to the leeward side. We’re still tracking the remnants of Hurricane Fernanda in the eastern Pacific and the heavy rainfall it could bring to Hawaii Island and portions of Maui.

Fernanda Details: There is a bit of a split with the weather models we’re tracking. Scenario 1 has a weaker low pressure system (the low pressure system that was Fernanda) and less moisture moving into the eastern parts of the state. Scenario 2 has a slightly stronger low pressure system that moves more moisture into Maui. We’re confident that we’ll see heavy rainfall on Monday evening into Tuesday morning on the Big Island. We’re tracking Maui very closely to see if that the Lahaina area and ongoing recovery efforts will be impacted by the incoming deep tropical moisture.

Possible Impacts: We’re tracking the following impacts to Maui if the eastern portions of the island do see rainfall. Low-level flooding. Burned areas cannot absorb water quickly and repels the water. Potential landslides in Upcountry Maui due to the burned areas not being able to absorb rainfall. Toxic runoff into the Lahaina harbor.Stick with us as we’re evaluating all the latest data here in Hawaii. Download the Hawaii News Now Weather App to get the latest forecast.

WAVES: East-facing shore surf will remain below normal through the weekend due to lighter trades upstream of the state.Short period energy from nearby/what used to be Fernanda along with energy from far away Hurricane Hilary will likely increase eastern shore surf from Monday night through Wednesday. Small on South shores till a small, medium period swell arrives early next week.

7-day Forecast: Today and Sunday will be more of a dry trend. What little moisture we will get will be in the overnight or early morning house over the windward and mauka sections. Lots of sunshine and trade winds. Monday is a transition weather day as the remnants of Tropical cyclone Fernanda approaches. Monday night into Tuesday remants of Fernanda will move in bringing deep tropical moisure spreading westward. Windward sections of Hawaii Island and Maui could see heavy rainfall Monday and Monday night. Leeward sides could see some rainfall as well, although not all of the models are in agreement. We are hoping that shadowing effects of Haleakala and the West Maui Mountains will help to limit the rainfall on West Maui, especially the Lahaina area. Drier conditions will move in Tuesday from the east towards the west with typical trade wind weather returning Tuesday night thru to the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.