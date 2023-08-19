Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Big Island police officer arrested for burglary, assault of 20-year-old

Big Island police officer arrested for burglary, assault of 20-year-old
Big Island police officer arrested for burglary, assault of 20-year-old(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:09 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island police officer was taken into custody by fellow officers on Friday morning after breaking into a Ka’ū residence earlier this week and assaulting a 20-year-old man, said Hawaii Island Police.

Officials say Mark Kaili Junior, 31, is accused of attacking the 20-year-old man at a home in Naalehu Tuesday morning.

Hawaii Island Police say they also arrested a second suspect, 27-year-old Cody Kanahele.

Officials say Kanahele is the victim’s cousin.

Kaili Junior is now on leave without pay pending investigation, said Hawaii Island Police.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FEMA's search and rescue team member works in a residential area consumed by a wildfire in...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 114 as governor seeks to console a state grieving ‘unspeakable’ loss
The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned, effectively immediately.
Head of Maui emergency management resigns after defending wildfire response
Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina,...
LATEST: Recovery teams have searched 58% of destroyed Lahaina; hundreds remain missing
Lahaina family flees flames by jumping into oceans
His video of Lahaina burning went viral. Now he has a simple message for the world
Aerial shots of Lahaina fire
Growing concerns raised about homeless people remaining in restricted area

Latest News

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
HFD: Firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze in Waimanalo
Attempted murder investigation opened after man killed in Maili shooting
Attempted murder investigation opened after man killed in Maili shooting
Kirk Carter, 44, was being treated at a burn unit on Oahu after the Lahaina blaze.
He never met a stranger. Now many mourn a ‘wonderful friend’ taken too soon
Alfredo Galinato had aloha for everyone, his son says.
Beloved husband, father died trying to save the home he worked so hard to build