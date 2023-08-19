Big Island police officer arrested for burglary, assault of 20-year-old

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island police officer was taken into custody by fellow officers on Friday morning after breaking into a Ka’ū residence earlier this week and assaulting a 20-year-old man, said Hawaii Island Police.

Officials say Mark Kaili Junior, 31, is accused of attacking the 20-year-old man at a home in Naalehu Tuesday morning.

Hawaii Island Police say they also arrested a second suspect, 27-year-old Cody Kanahele.

Officials say Kanahele is the victim’s cousin.

Kaili Junior is now on leave without pay pending investigation, said Hawaii Island Police.

This story may be updated.

