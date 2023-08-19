Biden to arrive on Maui early next week to meet with wildfire survivors, first responder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden and the first lady will travel to fire-ravaged areas of Maui on Monday to meet with wildfire victims, first responders and government officials.

At a Camp David summit with Japan and Korea on Friday, the president thanked the nations for their contributions to recovery efforts.

“I want to start by expressing my appreciation for the contribution that your countries have made toward the relief following the devastating wildfires in Hawaii,” Biden said.

“I want to thank you both on behalf of the American people.”

Both Japan and South Korea have announced donations of $2 million to Maui recovery efforts.

Details of the president’s visit have not yet been publicly revealed, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said Biden will “be welcomed by state and local leaders to see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island.”

