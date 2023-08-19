Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Biden to arrive on Maui early next week to meet with wildfire survivors, first responder

Maui's mayor was at the distribution site at the Lahaina Gateway Center delivering donations and visiting residents who were impacted by the devastation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Biden and the first lady will travel to fire-ravaged areas of Maui on Monday to meet with wildfire victims, first responders and government officials.

At a Camp David summit with Japan and Korea on Friday, the president thanked the nations for their contributions to recovery efforts.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

“I want to start by expressing my appreciation for the contribution that your countries have made toward the relief following the devastating wildfires in Hawaii,” Biden said.

“I want to thank you both on behalf of the American people.”

US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security and economic ties at historic summit

Both Japan and South Korea have announced donations of $2 million to Maui recovery efforts.

Details of the president’s visit have not yet been publicly revealed, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said Biden will “be welcomed by state and local leaders to see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned, effectively immediately.
Head of Maui emergency management resigns after defending wildfire response
Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters contain large brush fire in Wahiawa that scorched about 450 acres
Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems...
Recovery teams have searched just 40% of fire-ravaged Lahaina as death toll stands at 111
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
The names of the fallen: Maui County’s official list of those identified as Lahaina victims
‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for

Latest News

One week after a wall of flames turned Lahaina town to ash, Maui County is faced with a...
LIVE: Governor to address state as recovery operations continue in Lahaina
Maui fire
TIMELINE: A look at the day’s events that led up to the devastating Lahaina wildfire
Maui's mayor was at the distribution site at the Lahaina Gateway Center delivering donations...
Maui mayor visits Lahaina distribution site to meet with residents impacted by devastation
In a press conference, residents say they have multiple demands of government officials -- one...
Lahaina residents demand to have a say in the future of their town