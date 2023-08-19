Tributes
Beware of scammers posing as charities amid disaster relief efforts

Beware of scammers posing as charities amid disaster relief efforts
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:34 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of a disaster, many legitimate organizations ask for donations and money.

But you should be aware of criminals posing as charities.

Scammers may contact you about donations through phone calls, emails, or social media.

Be skeptical if they ask for payments with gift cards, wire transfers, or crypto-currency.

Colleen Tressler from the Federal Trade Commission says that when natural disasters strike, scammers are quick to follow.

“These scammers very often create a sense of urgency, and you’re really not thinking as clearly as you would normally. Some of these scammers use very similar-sounding names to organizations, charities that we all know,” said Colleen Tressler

Verify the legitimacy of a non-profit through sites like charity watch or charity navigator.

For more information, head to the FTCs website here.

