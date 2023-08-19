Beloved husband, father died trying to save the home he worked so hard to build

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alfredo Galinato had aloha for everyone, his son says.

The 79-year-old was killed in the Lahaina wildfire after staying behind in hopes of saving the home he’d worked so long to build. His son said Galinato has lived in Hawaii for more than 30 years.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

“Yes, he really loved Lahaina,” said his son, Joshua.

“It was actually last month, I took him to Vegas for the Fourth of July,” he said. “I was going to take him for his actual birthday but now he’s gone. “That’s my best memory with him.”

The Galinatos says they also lost their home in the fire, but are determined to rebuild.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help them cover expenses.

