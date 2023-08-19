Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Beloved husband, father died trying to save the home he worked so hard to build

Loved ones are remembering 79-year-old Alfredo Galinato for his Aloha to everyone he meets.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:28 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alfredo Galinato had aloha for everyone, his son says.

The 79-year-old was killed in the Lahaina wildfire after staying behind in hopes of saving the home he’d worked so long to build. His son said Galinato has lived in Hawaii for more than 30 years.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

“Yes, he really loved Lahaina,” said his son, Joshua.

“It was actually last month, I took him to Vegas for the Fourth of July,” he said. “I was going to take him for his actual birthday but now he’s gone. “That’s my best memory with him.”

The Galinatos says they also lost their home in the fire, but are determined to rebuild.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help them cover expenses.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FEMA's search and rescue team member works in a residential area consumed by a wildfire in...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 114 as governor seeks to console a state grieving ‘unspeakable’ loss
Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina,...
LATEST: Recovery teams have searched 58% of destroyed Lahaina; hundreds remain missing
The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned, effectively immediately.
Head of Maui emergency management resigns after defending wildfire response
Lahaina family flees flames by jumping into oceans
His video of Lahaina burning went viral. Now he has a simple message for the world
Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire...
New data reveals dozens of power grid malfunctions as Maui wildfires began

Latest News

PHOTOS: Aerial shot of Lahaina
While many remain missing, improved access to Lahaina has meant some happy reunions
Aerial shots of Lahaina fire
Growing concerns raised about homeless people remaining in restricted area
As FEMA's final search and rescue teams arrived Friday, the Red Cross said they responded to...
6,000 wildfire survivors have requested FEMA disaster aid as more move into hotels
Biden looks to "next era of cooperation," following trilateral Camp David Summit with Japan and...
Biden to arrive on Maui early next week to meet with wildfire survivors, first responders