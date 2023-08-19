Attempted murder investigation opened after man killed in Maili shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man was shot and killed in Maili late Friday night, said Honolulu Police.

HPD officials said the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Maliona Street and Kula’aupuna Street.

Officials say witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a man on the ground bleeding.

HPD officials said the 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, it appears the victim was shot in the head.

Officials said the suspect remains on the loose, and no details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.