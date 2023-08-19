Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Amber Alert issued after 2-month-old taken from St. Louis home

The suspect has been identified as James Richardson Jr., 28, wearing a white shirt and tan...
The suspect has been identified as James Richardson Jr., 28, wearing a white shirt and tan shorts with a height of 5′7″. The child was identified as Ju’Lunna Wallace, and she is two months old. She is wearing a pink onesie and has black hair.(MSHP)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:38 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-month-old girl taken from a home in St. Louis.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Ju’Lynna Seline Wallace Richardson was taken from her home at 2853 Keokuk Stree in St. Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 19 at about 4:32 a.m.

They believe 28-year-old James Richardson Jr. took the child after assaulting her mother. Authorities also reported he took the mother’s car after making threats to harm the child.

Ju’Lynna is described to have black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Richardson Jr. is described to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan shorts.

Richardson Jr. may be traveling in a black Ford Escape with the Illinois license plate number 61890RV.

Authorities said he is known to be violent and have access to weapons.

Please contact 911 or the St. Louis Metro Police Department at 314-444-5504 if you have any information regarding this incident.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FEMA's search and rescue team member works in a residential area consumed by a wildfire in...
Death toll in Lahaina rises to 114 as governor seeks to console a state grieving ‘unspeakable’ loss
Members of a search-and-rescue team walk along a street, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina,...
LATEST: Recovery teams have searched 58% of destroyed Lahaina; hundreds remain missing
The embattled head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned, effectively immediately.
Head of Maui emergency management resigns after defending wildfire response
Lahaina family flees flames by jumping into oceans
His video of Lahaina burning went viral. Now he has a simple message for the world
Linemen work on poles, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire...
New data reveals dozens of power grid malfunctions as Maui wildfires began

Latest News

Sweden gesture to supporters as they celebrate with their bronze medals after defeating...
Sweden beats Australia 2-0 to win another bronze medal at the Women’s World Cup
Kirk Carter, 44, was being treated at a burn unit on Oahu after the Lahaina blaze.
He never met a stranger. Now many mourn a ‘wonderful friend’ taken too soon
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Alfredo Galinato had aloha for everyone, his son says.
Beloved husband, father died trying to save the home he worked so hard to build