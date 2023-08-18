Wildfire evacuees urged to visit one-stop shop for disaster assistance, support

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The disaster recovery center at the University of Hawaii, Maui College in Kahului is designed to be a one-stop shop to help wildfire evacuees.

Employees say they will walk survivors through everything they need.

There’s assistance for renters and homeowners, help for small business owners, insurance claims, unemployment insurance and more. Organizers say more agencies are on the way.

Evacuees are asked to bring whatever documentation that they have.

If it all burned, evacuees will still get help.

“We always say document right, after a disaster? But there was no notice and there was no ability to get documents,” said FEMA Associate Administrator for Response and Recovery Anne Bink.

“That is not a barrier to receive assistance in this case. Just come in, bring what you have.”

FEMA has already approved more 1,600 households for cash assistance they don’t have to repay.

They also want to expand to include Red Cross to speed up the process of getting people out of shelter into temporary housing. They’re encouraging people to come.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

