Upcountry Maui school set to begin phased reopening next week

Recovery teams with cadaver dogs have now searched about 32% of Lahaina’s hardest-hit areas, Maui County announced on Tuesday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - King Kekaulike High School in Upcountry Maui is set to begin its phased reopening next week following the devastating wildfires.

The DOE said staff will return to campus on Monday and students will come back on Wednesday.

We’re told there’s wind damage at the Kula campus, including dislodged roof shingles and downed light poles. Crews will be cleaning up the facilities through the weekend.

Most public schools on Maui welcomed back students on Wednesday as part of the Department of Education’s phased reopening.

Meanwhile, Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High remain closed as crews continue to clear debris and test water quality.

The campuses will reopen when it is safe to return, officials said.

View DOE’s West Maui school resources

Staff from Lahaina’s public schools will remain on paid administrative leave through Wednesday.

The DOE says about 400 displaced West Maui students have enrolled in other public schools while 200 others opted for distance learning.

Families impacted by the wildfires are encouraged to reenroll their children at another public school. Click here for more details.

Students with families who have adequate internet connection can enroll in the DOE’s distance learning program. Click here for more details.

The DOE is partnering with the Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation to support impacted schools. Click here for more information.

