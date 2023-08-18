A lesson for life: Teen fleeing the flames got help from his teacher

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As hundreds tried to escape last week Tuesday’s blaze, a Lahaina teen fleeing the flames got some help from a familiar face.

Eighteen-year-old Joa Navarro was at the outlets of Maui in Lahaina on Tuesday afternoon when the fire began unfolding. He said he was running low on gas and was heading north when he spotted his teacher, Jackie Ellis, near Papalaua and Wainee streets. Then he pulled up next to her at the light.

“He told me he was out of gas and so we ended up going a little further and then we ended up eventually right by Kamehameha III School that ended up burning down,” said Ellis. “And Joa parked his car there and you know, got into our car and we just kept moving south.”

“I would have been on foot if it wasn’t for her — even if I was on foot, it’s still like, all the smoke and fumes would have been crazy,” said Navarro. “It was definitely another thing to be thankful for. Because she’s already done so much for me and my class.”

While the drive out of Lahaina was rough, Ellis got Navarro safely to his friends’ home in Launuipoko.

“The fact that Joa pulled up beside me, I was just like, what are the chances like it was truly incredible,” said Ellis. “And it felt good knowing I was able to help someone, but then you’re just like, what if I could have helped more people, so that’s always in the back of your head.”

Ellis was the senior advisor for Lahainaluna’s 2023 graduates.

And while she waits for things to clear up before returning to her house, she continues to help her students and their families.

She’s exploring options for students who can’t afford to go to college following the fires.

“Ideally, it’d be cool to find some sort of funding for them, but it is so close to the school year, that might be pretty hard to do. So, if they can defer for a year and maybe work on finding funding for them that’s something that I would like to do,” Ellis said.

“But I even have a friend who’s a professor at UH Manoa who has reached out and wants to help any kids who have gone over there to start who have lost everything.”

Ellis has also compiled a lengthy spreadsheet of crowdfunding sites for fire victims including families of her students. Although Ellis’ home was not burned down, she said she likely won’t be able to live in it, and created a GoFundMe to help with her personal expenses.

Meanwhile, Navarro said his family did not lose their home in the fire.

