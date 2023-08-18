Tributes
This hui of chefs is serving up local comfort food to thousands of people in West Maui

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Hawaii chefs are cooking over 9,000 meals a day to feed the people of West Maui as they recover from the unprecedented wildfire disaster.

It’s part of a grassroots organization called “Chef Hui.”

Perry Bateman, of Mama’s Fish House, and Sheldon Simeon, of Tiffany’s, are among the chefs participating. They’ve made local comfort food: Lau lau, chili and rice, stew and breakfast bentos.

The 14 chefs plus dozens of volunteers are working with the culinary program at UH Maui. Then the meals are distributed to shelters across the island.

“We’re really trying to work and help out as much as we can. We want to put out there for the people that are displaced we’re here for you,” said Chef Madame Donut, of Donut Dynamite.

Chef Isaac Bancaco, of Pacific’o, added: “The people that are on the ground in the fire zone those are the guys that we got to and girls that we got to be here for.”

Other chefs on Hawaii Island are working with local farmers to send produce over to Maui.

To help the organization continue its efforts, click here.

