Recovery teams searched through 58% of fire-ravaged Lahaina. Here’s the latest from the county

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the firefight continues to douse hotspots in several areas, recovery teams are racing against time to find remains before heavy rains are forecast to move in early next week.

As of Thursday night, Maui County said 58% of fire-ravaged Lahaina has been searched.

Meanwhile, the Lahaina wildfire is now 90% contained.

The Olinda fire is 85% contained estimated at 1,081 acres and the Kula fire is now 80% contained at 202 acres.

A drone with infrared capabilities will be looking for hot spots among the Upcountry fires.

Here’s the latest from the county:

FATALITY UPDATE: As of Thursday, the number of confirmed fatalities stood at 111. One more victim has been identified as the county continues to identify those who died.

WEATHER: According to the National Weather Service, no impacts are expected from Tropical Storm Greg which is passing south of the state except for a slight bump of breezy winds through Friday. Tropical Storm Fernanda is forecasted to weaken and is shifting farther south. Increased rainfall could start as soon as Sunday night.

DONATIONS: Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products are being accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. near a vacant unit in Queen Ka’ahumanu Center at the Kane Street entrance. Distribution site: Lahaina Gateway Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Napili Plaza around the clock for County of Maui-facilitated food, water and other needs and supplies. The county said Lahaina Gateway Center will temporarily close on Sunday, Aug. 20 for a staff break.

RESOURCES: A disaster recovery center has been opened at the University of Hawaii Maui College to assist Maui residents in applying for federal disaster assistance. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. FEMA specialists will be at the disaster recovery center to help residents register for disaster assistance, connect with voluntary organizations and have access to federal and state resources. An online, centralized hub called Maui Nui Strong designed to respond to the impacts of the Lahaina and Kula wildfire disaster was launched at mauinuistrong.info . The County of Maui site offers information on how to donate, volunteer, offer services and look for support. You can also find out additional information about the Maui wildfires through HI-EMA, here

ROADS: Gov. Josh Green announced the opening of the road to Lahaina starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for West Maui residents, first responders, and West Maui employees. Starting Wednesday, 8/16, the road will be open to all motorists daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Late-night access from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. is limited to West Maui residents, first responders, and West Maui employees. MPD will cite and tow vehicles parked at the Lahaina Bypass, where there are no-parking signs.

ELECTRICITY: Hawaiian Electric Co. reported on Monday that power was restored to more than 80% of customers who lost power in West Maui. There are more than 400 employees and contractors from Maui, Oahu, Hawaii Island, Molokai and Lanai who are working to safely bring power back to our Maui communities. All six emergency shelters now have internet connection. In Upcountry, crews continue to respond to pocket outages for an estimated 60 customers.

UNSAFE WATER: An An “unsafe water advisory” remains in effect for Lahaina and Upper Kula residents . Officials say boiling water will not make it safe. Drinking water sights are set up in the affected areas. The Department of Environmental Management said wastewater disposal for private pumping trucks is available on west side. Wastewater may be disposed of at Sewer Pump Station No. 1 on Halawai Drive, next to the LahainaWastewater Reclamation Facility on Honoapiilani Highway. Water testing was performed for Lahaina and Upper Kula areas and test samples were sent to Oahu to be analyzed by the state Department of Health.

GAS: Fuels/Minit Stop on Keawe Street in Lahaina, Shell on Kapunakea Street in Lahaina, Texaco Gas Station in Honokowai and Kahana Gateway Shell are open for gasoline.

DISTRIBUTION SITES: Lahaina Gateway Center and Napili Plaza are being used as key distribution sites for food, water and other supplies from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. Maui Health clinicians and physicians from will provide first-aid, wound care, health and wellness checks pharmacy services, including baby formula for all community members in need, regardless of health insurance.

WEST MAUI MEDICAL: Kaiser Permanente outpatient health and medical clinics will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations in Lahaina with pharmacy courier services available. For details, click Kaiser Permanente outpatient health and medical clinics will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations in Lahaina with pharmacy courier services available. For details, click here Kaiser Permanente’s Mobile Health Vehicle at Lahaina Gateway: Providing first aid, pediatric services, and OB/GYN services. OB/GYN services begin 8/14 and will be offered every Friday beginning 8/18. Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Lahaina Ballroom: Providing first aid services. Kaiser Permanente First Aid Station at Napili Park: Providing first aid and pediatric services.

HEALTH ADVISORY: The state Department of Health is urging caution for residents and business owners who are allowed to return to their properties in the Lahaina area. Dangers include ash that may contain toxic and cancer-causing chemicals including asbestos, arsenic and lead and debris including broken glass, exposed electrical wires, nails, wood, plastics and other objects. Unstable buildings and structures may contain hazardous materials and could collapse and cause injury. For more information about recommendations for personal protective equipment including masks and associated hazards, click here

TRANSPORTATION: Daily shuttle service is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Central Maui shelters to go to Central Maui shopping and medical locations. Riders are required to call Roberts Hawaii for same-day reservations at (808) 871-4838. Mobility devices accommodated. Luggage and bags will be limited to what can be carried. Maui Economic Opportunity will offer free rides for medical appointments for people impacted by the fires who are sheltering at the South Maui Community Park Gymnasium and Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. The service by reservation only began 8/15 and will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at (808) 877-7651. For all other transportation needs, riders may use The Maui Bus.

REUNIFICATION: The Family Assistance Center for those seeking information about loved ones who are unaccounted for in wildfires, moved from the Kahului Community Center to the Hyatt Regency’s Monarch Ballroom. Starting Friday, the center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Families are being asked to provide DNA samples to help in identifications. If you live on a neighbor island or the mainland, are the immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of a person missing as the result of the Maui wildfires, and you wish to provide a DNA sample to assist, call the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Honolulu Division at (808) 566-4300.

COMMUNICATIONS: Text, not talk, is best for locations that have connectivity. Maui County updates will be aired daily at noon on local radio stations. The final Civil Air Patrol Hawaii Wing broadcast via loudspeaker was on Wednesday.

RE-ISSUING ID’S: The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing’s Lahaina Satellite Office will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning 8/16 at Lahaina Gateway to assist West Maui residents whose Hawaii driver’s licenses or Hawaii State Identification cards have been lost or destroyed by wildfires. For more information, call (808) 270-7363. The county said the office will be closed for the holiday weekend starting Aug. 18 and will reopen Monday.



