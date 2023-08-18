PODCAST: Struggling to process the devastation in Lahaina? Here’s what you can do

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a little over a week since wildfires broke out on Maui and decimated the historic town of Lahaina.

Towering flames ripped through the town, giving residents only a matter of minutes to escape the inferno.

Over 100 people have died with many still unaccounted for, making it the deadliest fire in the US in over a century.

As response crews search through the rubble for remains, the firefight continues to put out hotspots.

Meanwhile, the entire state is in mourning. The videos are harrowing and the stories are heartbreaking.

With such a traumatic event affecting people in many different ways, how do you even begin to process everything that just happened?

We speak with Marriage and Family Therapist Britt Young who’s knowledgeable in various subjects including trauma, PTSD, grief and coping skills. She explains how to emotionally navigate traumatic events, how to help others — especially young children — process, and how to spot people in distress.

Mental Health Resources

If you are experiencing emotional or psychological distress as a result of the Maui wildfires, here’s a list of mental health resources:

Hawaii CARES 988 — Local crisis counselors are available 24/7 via phone, text, or chat to connect you with resources for mental illness, substance use, suicide prevention, as well as services for children and adolescents.

Call or text 988, 24/7

If you do not have a phone number with an 808 area code, call the hotline directly at (808-832-3100) or toll-free (800-753-6879)

Chat on the Crisis Lifeline website

DOH Maui Community Mental Health Center (CMHC) — The state Department of Health Maui Community Mental Health Center is offering crisis mental health services and expanding hours to those experiencing emotional or psychological distress as a result of the Maui wildfires.

To receive emergency services, Ccntact Maui CMHC at (808)984-2150 or via email at mauiwellness@doh.hawaii.gov.

You can also go to their in-person clinic at 121 Mahalani Street in Wailuku. Clinic hours are as follows: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours: Contact Hawaii CARES to speak to a crisis counselor at (808)832-3100 or contact 988.



Hazel Health — In partnership with the state Department of Education, Hazel Health is providing access to quality health care services for all students, at no cost to families, this school year. A school health representative can initiate a video visit with a Hazel Health licensed therapist while your child is at-school. Therapy sessions with Hazel Health are a safe space and are private and confidential.

Hazel visits are available at school during regular school hours.

Hazel at Home services are available Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To ensure your child has access to this service or learn more about the service, click here.

Xplore Counseling — Xplore Counseling clinicians are on standby to help anyone affected by the fire learn how to navigate tough transitions.

Make an appointment by calling (808) 941-9648 or scheduling online.

Intake hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Catholic Charities Hawai’i — Catholic Charities’s counseling programs offers individuals, couples and families the support they need to build healthy relationships and enhance personal wellness.

Call their help line at (808)527-4470

Child & Family Service — Nonprofit Child & Family Service offers Comprehensive Counseling and Support Services. It’s a child abuse prevention and treatment program, providing a broad array of services to meet the needs of children and their families. The goal is to help parents or caretakers, children at risk, foster families or reunited families live in a safe, permanent home.

Oahu: Call (808) 681-1467 or visit in person at 91-1841 Fort Weaver Rd. Ewa Beach, HI 96706

Kauai: Call(808) 245-5914 or visit in person at 2970 Kele St. Suite 203 Lihue, HI 96766

Maui County: Call (808) 877-6888 or visit in person at 293 North Market St. Wailuku, HI 96793

West Hawaii Island: Call (808)323-2664 or visit 81-6587 Mamalahoa Hwy. Bldg. CKealakekua, HI 96750

East Hawaii Island: Call (808)935-2188 or visit 1045-A Kilauea Ave.Hilo, HI 96720

Mental Health America Hawaii and NAMI Hawaii — Mental Health America Hawaii in partnership with National Alliance on Mental Illness Hawaii will be holding various sessions called “Maui Strong Support Group.” The public can participate in person or online via Zoom.

There will be three in-person support group sessions on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and Tuesday, Aug. 29 at different times of the day. First session: 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Second session: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Third session: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be two online support group session via Zoom on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 26, both start at 10 a.m. Email anisa@namihawaii.org to register.



If you are unable to make any of the support group sessions and want to talk to someone, you can also:

Contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free at 1-800-985-5990

Text “TalkWithUs’ to 66746 at no charge.

Connect directly to an agent in American Sign Language by calling 1-800-985-5990 from your videophone. ASL Support is available 24/7.

Mana Mental Health — Mana Mental Health is offering free individual counseling sessions for pregnant or postpartum mothers affected by the Maui wildfires. All sessions are virtual or by phone on all islands with Dr. Kalena Lanuza, Family & Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner & Certified Lactation Counselor. Services: Counseling, Medication Management, Lactation Counseling.

Call (971)251-2081 or email kalena@manamentalhealth.com

Hawaii Wildfire Recovery and Resilience Guide — Hawaii CARES has compiled a list of community resources and organizations that is designed to help residents navigate through the unprecedented time.

If you know of any other mental health resources that are not on this list, please email megan.ramones@hawaiinewsnow.com.

