Nearly 1,000 federal responders on the ground aiding in Maui wildfire response

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of President Biden’s visit next Monday, nearly 1,000 federal responders are on the ground aiding in Maui wildfire response efforts, the White House announced on Friday.

They said FEMA has approved more than $5.6 million in assistance to nearly 2,000 households including more than $2.3 million in initial rental assistance.

In Maui County’s latest update, recovery crews have searched 58% of the rubble in Lahaina and the death toll stands at 111 with thousands still unaccounted for.

FEMA is urging evacuees to visit their one-stop-shop at UH Maui for disaster assistance and support.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda is hosting a federal resource fair in Kihei on Saturday along with federal agencies to help those who lost personal documents — passports, social security cards and veterans benefits — in the fires.

The public event is at the Malcom Center on North Holopono Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, more agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is a expected to arrive in Hawaii, joining ATF agents from Honolulu already on Maui.

The team is investigating the origin and cause of the catastrophic Lahaina wildfire — a topic many are seeking answers for.

Gov. Josh Green and the first lady will be addressing the state Friday evening at 6 p.m. Hawaii News Now will be providing coverage of the event on air and on our digital platforms.

