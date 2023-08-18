MIL Athletic Directors end meetings without decision on fall sports, meetings continue on Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Interscholastic League met Thursday morning to continue discussions about a “return to play” plan for Maui high school athletics.

They ended the session in the afternoon with no resolution.

The main topic of the meetings have been on whether or not Lahainaluna will be able to play this fall sports season. While there is interest from the football team and their campus was sparred in the catastrophe, there are other hurdles that have to be addressed..

The air quality and the availability of water for practices and games are the two big issue, especially when some areas don’t have drinkable water.

“Certainly the weather, the air quality is a big one, another big one is water, is the water safe? Maui News sports writer Robert Collias told Hawaii News Now. “It’s hard, you know, when everybody needs the water to drink, you know, that’s displaced.”

“Can you hold school, if the water is not safe to drink? That’s another big, big question.”

Those issues affect all MIL schools, but in the case of other fall sports, Collias says that they will likely play as scheduled — along with the 8-man football league consisting of Lanai, Molokai and Hana.

Collias also adds that he commends the MIL officials for taking a careful approach to this sensitive situation.

“I’ve had a bunch of people like, how come they can’t make a decision?” Collias said. “There’s just no doubt it’s because it’s so complex and so sensitive, It’s so meaningful to so many people.”

He added that if the Lunas were to play, emotions would be high.

“There’s no question that if Lahainaluna, the red tide from the west side, gets out there football wise that it’s going to be cathartic for everyone.”

The MIL already canceled their second week of non conference football games with their conference schedule as it stands is set to start the weekend of August 25th.

The MIL Athletic Directors are still deliberating on the issue and are set to meet again on Friday.

