Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

MIL Athletic Directors end meetings without decision on fall sports, meetings continue on Friday

Maui Interscholastic League
Maui Interscholastic League(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:50 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Interscholastic League met Thursday morning to continue discussions about a “return to play” plan for Maui high school athletics.

They ended the session in the afternoon with no resolution.

The main topic of the meetings have been on whether or not Lahainaluna will be able to play this fall sports season. While there is interest from the football team and their campus was sparred in the catastrophe, there are other hurdles that have to be addressed..

The air quality and the availability of water for practices and games are the two big issue, especially when some areas don’t have drinkable water.

“Certainly the weather, the air quality is a big one, another big one is water, is the water safe? Maui News sports writer Robert Collias told Hawaii News Now. “It’s hard, you know, when everybody needs the water to drink, you know, that’s displaced.”

“Can you hold school, if the water is not safe to drink? That’s another big, big question.”

Those issues affect all MIL schools, but in the case of other fall sports, Collias says that they will likely play as scheduled — along with the 8-man football league consisting of Lanai, Molokai and Hana.

Collias also adds that he commends the MIL officials for taking a careful approach to this sensitive situation.

“I’ve had a bunch of people like, how come they can’t make a decision?” Collias said. “There’s just no doubt it’s because it’s so complex and so sensitive, It’s so meaningful to so many people.”

He added that if the Lunas were to play, emotions would be high.

“There’s no question that if Lahainaluna, the red tide from the west side, gets out there football wise that it’s going to be cathartic for everyone.”

The MIL already canceled their second week of non conference football games with their conference schedule as it stands is set to start the weekend of August 25th.

The MIL Athletic Directors are still deliberating on the issue and are set to meet again on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wahiawa brush fire
Firefighters continue to battle brush fire in Wahiawa; just 50% contained
‘This is a marathon, not a sprint’: State and County officials give updates on how to donate to...
Maui evacuees don’t need any more donated clothing. Here’s what they’re asking for
Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems...
Recovery teams have searched just 40% of fire-ravaged Lahaina as death toll stands at 111
Rebecca Wimmer
She has nothing to go back to in Lahaina — except everything that matters
A sign marks Front Street, now decimated by a wildfire that tour through Lahaina on Tuesday.
A remembrance list: Maui begins to name those who perished in Lahaina

Latest News

Lahainaluna wins 3rd straight D-II title over Kapaa, 34-32
Lahainaluna football ‘ready to play’ if Maui high school football resumes
Athletic Directors from the Maui Interscholastic league met this week for a potential return to...
'We’ll be there': Lahainaluna ready to play if Maui high school football resumes
The University of Hawaii is doing their part in relief efforts for Maui in the wake of the...
UH Athletics donates supplies amid Maui wildfires crisis
Relief efforts for Maui continue in the islands and around the country, one former UH football...
Former UH football player rallies his community to help Maui