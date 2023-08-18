Maui evacuees begin moving into transitional housing as recovery operations continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Maui wildfire disaster response continues, organizations are working to move hundreds of evacuees out of temporary shelters and into transitional housing.

In a briefing on Thursday, the Red Cross said 750 hotel rooms across Maui are blocked off for residents whose homes were destroyed.

The hope is to get survivors into their own rooms by early next week.

The effort comes as the grim and difficult work of searching for remains continues in the ashes of historic Lahaina town. The death toll from the wildfire disaster stands at 111, and Maui County is working with specialized teams to speed up the monumental job of identifying all of them.

In another major development Wednesday, the head of Maui’s emergency management agency resigned effective immediately, leaving the island without an emergency lead as the island grapples with a wildfire deadlier than any other in the United States in more than a century.

Administrator Herman Andaya’s departure came a day after a news conference in which he again defended the decision not to sound sirens in Lahaina as ferocious flames tore through the town. He claimed setting off the sirens would have confused people, sending them toward danger.

It remains unclear how many people died in the fire, though hundreds remain missing.

The rooms set aside for Maui evacuees are federally-funded and will be available for at least the next seven to eight months, a stretch that will likely be extended. Red Cross staff will still be at hotels to meet a full slate of needs, including medical care, emotional support, and casework.

“It’s not just giving somebody a voucher for a hotel,” said Brad Kieserman, Red Cross vice president of disaster operations. “Once you’re in this program ... you get full wraparound services.”

To be moved into a hotel room, evacuees must register with FEMA.

Those currently staying in congregate shelters will be the first to be re-located and the Red Cross is also taking its outreach to the community to find additional evacuees.

“I have three teams out in west Maui, who are encountering folks who are in tents or in cars,” Kieserman said. “As long as we can verify, the preliminary eligibility, we’re moving them into hotel rooms as quickly as they can today and we’ll continue to do that over the next several days.”

Relief groups are also keeping a very close eye on the mental health impacts of this disaster.

Experts say the psychological trauma in times of crisis come in two phases.

First, it’s an initial response where victims are traumatized. The follow-up response focused on serious mental health concerns that can develop, including depression and substance abuse.

“Headlines start to shift and people start to feel even more isolated and so those feelings of depression might start to settle in,” said Christian Burgess, who oversees a disaster distress helpline for Vibrant Emotional Health. “People are starting to take stock of their losses.”

The national crisis lifeline number is 988 and available 24/7. The disaster distress helpline can be reached at 1-800-985-5990 and mental health experts are on hand 24/7.

