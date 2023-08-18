Lahaina teen shares shocking video of how he survived fire storm

LAHAINA - A young man who saved himself and his family from the Lahaina fire storm on August 8th by fleeing into the ocean has a message for the world.

The 19-year-old says despite all the government aid, the island still needs a lot of help.

Noah Tomkinson’s terrifying video captures the moments he thought he, his 13-year-old brother Milo, and his mother, were going to die. They jumped into the ocean off Front Street to escape the blaze.

“Just thinking about all the people’s homes and all the other people. All the pets that had nowhere to go and the fact that I grew up you know in Lahaina town,” Tomkinson said. “So, it was just all of those memories were kind of flushing through my head and I was just thinking about all that and hoping that somehow all the people would make it.”

Noah’s mother Tina went back to their home off Pauwala Place and took a photo of it burnt to the ground. Nearby, she found a fire engine – or at least what’s left of it.

“Seeing the before and after, that really hit me, hit me hard,” said Tomkinson.

More than a week later, Noah says so many people are still desperate for donations.

“The donations need to get to the people,” he said.

He says critical needs right now are families willing to house survivors, foster families for pets and monetary donations so the people of Lahaina can slowly start get back on their feet. He wants to remind everyone this is a marathon not a sprint.

“I can’t stress enough like how much help the island needs.”

